Martins Ferry Lands OVAC All-Star Football Game

Monday May 8 Read more: The Intelligencer

OVAC Executive Secretary Tom Rataiczak announced this morning the annual grid extravaganza - pitting Ohio and West Virginia standouts - will be played at the Dave Bruney Football Complex in Martins Ferry on Saturday night, July 22. The game is held annually at Wheeling Island Stadium. However, the facility was found to have extensive structural damage last month.

