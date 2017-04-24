Mingo man suspected of scamming busin...

Mingo man suspected of scamming businesses

Friday Apr 7

Neil R. O'Brien, 44, of 401 Petrick Ave. was arrested by Martins Ferry police and is being charged with theft by deception.

Martins Ferry Discussions

Martins Ferry, OH

