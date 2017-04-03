Belmont County Commission Opposes Cut...

Belmont County Commission Opposes Cutting Community Development Block Grant - SProgram

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Intelligencer

The Belmont County Board of Commissioners is joining voices in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed budget, on the grounds that it would eliminate a source of local funding. Commissioner Mark Thomas said the county has relied for years on the Community Development Block Grant Program, the federal program that provides money for local governments for infrastructure projects, streets, roads, paving, fire hydrants and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martins Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec '16 JohnQ 2
Joele Bumgardner Nov '16 TheRigid 1
woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13) Nov '16 G____el 9
The Mafia (May '16) Nov '16 G____el 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 G____el 22
Quiet Rv spot (Sep '16) Sep '16 XSpider 1
News Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16) Jul '16 SmokeyJoe 2
See all Martins Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martins Ferry Forum Now

Martins Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martins Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Martins Ferry, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC