Belmont County Commission Opposes Cutting Community Development Block Grant - SProgram
The Belmont County Board of Commissioners is joining voices in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed budget, on the grounds that it would eliminate a source of local funding. Commissioner Mark Thomas said the county has relied for years on the Community Development Block Grant Program, the federal program that provides money for local governments for infrastructure projects, streets, roads, paving, fire hydrants and more.
