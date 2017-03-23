Retired doctor earns Tiltonsville's respect
Dr. Patrick Arakawa came from his native state of Hawaii to Tiltonsville in 1966 to open his medical practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martins Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec '16
|JohnQ
|2
|Joele Bumgardner
|Nov '16
|TheRigid
|1
|woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|9
|The Mafia (May '16)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|22
|Quiet Rv spot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|XSpider
|1
|Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16)
|Jul '16
|SmokeyJoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martins Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC