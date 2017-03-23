Eastern Ohio Sets Bar for Natural Gas...

Eastern Ohio Sets Bar for Natural Gas Production

The sight of two active drilling rigs and multiple pipeline crews working along Ohio 647 northwest of Martins Ferry seems to fit with reports of the Buckeye State growing natural gas production from the Utica Shale by more than 43 percent in 2016. Ohio Department of Natural Resources data show drillers and frackers pumped 1.37 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2016, a new record that shatters the previous year's mark of 955.6 billion cubic feet.

