Columbus schools using more Ohio-produced food

Columbus City Schools used to get apples for school lunches from Washington state, whose orchards were able to provide a consistent size and type of apple that the district specified in its contract.  A modification to that contract this year allowed apples of varying types and sizes, and that was key to Bauman Orchards winning the district's business. Now, the district gets almost 3 million apples a year from the 20,000 apple trees at the Bauman orchards in Rittman, southwest of Akron.  "Ohio produces a fair amount of apples," said Joe Brown, food services director at Columbus City Schools. "Prior to this year, because we never asked, our apples were coming from Washington state."

