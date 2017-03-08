Surgical center closes in Bridgeport

Surgical center closes in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Herald Star Online

The Compassionate Care Center for Surgical Excellence has closed, but East Ohio Regional Hospital officials hope to reopen the facility eventually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martins Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec '16 JohnQ 2
Joele Bumgardner Nov '16 TheRigid 1
woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13) Nov '16 G____el 9
The Mafia (May '16) Nov '16 G____el 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 G____el 22
Quiet Rv spot (Sep '16) Sep '16 XSpider 1
News Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16) Jul '16 SmokeyJoe 2
See all Martins Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martins Ferry Forum Now

Martins Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martins Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Martins Ferry, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC