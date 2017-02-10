Charles R. Adams

Charles R. Adams

He was born on July 4, 1942 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Howard and Isabelle Adams and he has been a resident of this area since moving here from Cadiz, Ohio 14 years ago. He was a retired Appliance Store Owner.

