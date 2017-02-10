Belmont County Spelling Bee Champ is V-I-C-T-O-R-I-O-U-S

Photo by Shelley Hanson Belmont County Spelling Bee 2017 winner Andrew Masciarelli, a Bellaire Middle School student, poses with his parents, Karen and Richard Zonker after winning the competition on Feb. 2. ST. CLAIRSVILLE - In the end, just two words stood between Bellaire Middle School student Andrew Masciarelli and his victory at the Belmont County Spelling Bee - He conquered both - among many other words - and now will head to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 28-June 3. In the final round, 13-year-old Masciarelli defeated Martins Ferry eighth-grader Chase Ake, the defending champion who won last year's county bee.

