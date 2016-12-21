WLU's Kylie Clark Had Private, Inspirational Commencement
Commencement is always an emotional moment, but for 2016 West Liberty University graduate Kylie Clark, who died Monday, it was a touching tribute to her unusual strength and positive attitude. The Nov. 28 ceremony was a private affair, set in the Boyle Conference Center, just days before the formal commencement ceremony that was open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Martins Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Joele Bumgardner
|Nov '16
|TheRigid
|1
|woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|9
|The Mafia (May '16)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|22
|Quiet Rv spot
|Sep '16
|XSpider
|1
|Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16)
|Jul '16
|SmokeyJoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martins Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC