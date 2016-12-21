Thomas Franklin Smith

Thomas Franklin Smith

Thomas Franklin Smith, 76, of New Athens, Ohio, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at Liza's Place in Wheeling, W.Va., with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Bridgeport, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence W. and Helen M. Britton Smith.

