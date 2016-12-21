Thomas Franklin Smith
Thomas Franklin Smith, 76, of New Athens, Ohio, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at Liza's Place in Wheeling, W.Va., with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Bridgeport, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence W. and Helen M. Britton Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martins Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Joele Bumgardner
|Nov '16
|TheRigid
|1
|woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|9
|The Mafia (May '16)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|22
|Quiet Rv spot
|Sep '16
|XSpider
|1
|Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16)
|Jul '16
|SmokeyJoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martins Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC