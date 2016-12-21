Demolition Conjures Memories of Marti...

Demolition Conjures Memories of Martins Ferry's Past

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: The Intelligencer

Paul Stecker remembers playing as a child inside his family's department store on Fourth Street - one of the many buildings that are now being razed due to a massive fire that struck in October. Stecker, who works as the city's law director, on Friday said his private law office building will be razed along with two other buildings his family owns - the former Primo's restaurant and a life insurance office on Hanover Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martins Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec 12 JohnQ 2
Joele Bumgardner Nov '16 TheRigid 1
woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13) Nov '16 G____el 9
The Mafia (May '16) Nov '16 G____el 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 G____el 22
Quiet Rv spot Sep '16 XSpider 1
News Trial of Ex-Smithfield Mayor Delayed, New Charg... (May '16) Jul '16 SmokeyJoe 2
See all Martins Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martins Ferry Forum Now

Martins Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martins Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Martins Ferry, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC