Demolition Conjures Memories of Martins Ferry's Past

Paul Stecker remembers playing as a child inside his family's department store on Fourth Street - one of the many buildings that are now being razed due to a massive fire that struck in October. Stecker, who works as the city's law director, on Friday said his private law office building will be razed along with two other buildings his family owns - the former Primo's restaurant and a life insurance office on Hanover Street.

