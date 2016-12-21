Bellaire Drug Sweep Nets Three Alleged Dealers

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested early Thursday in Bellaire by the Belmont County Drug Task Force. John McFarland, task force commander and chief of the Martins Ferry Police Department, listed the three arrested as follows: aS Donald C. Menough Jr., 49, charged with two counts of trafficking of heroin, two counts of endangering children, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug instruments; aS Jessica E. Bates, 32, two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of endangering children, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug instruments; and McFarland said two children also were found in the home and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

