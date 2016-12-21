...Vacant house fire ruled arson
The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office believes the fire at a vacant house on Jefferson Street was intentionally set, and the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department is asking neighbors to be on the lookout. "The door on the side between 600 and 602, they said it was busted open," said Mike Cooper, assistant fire chief.
