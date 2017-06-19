Marshfield's big Dairyfest Parade takes to the streets Saturday Saturday, June 3

Marshfield's big Dairyfest Parade takes to the streets starting at 11:00 Saturday morning, and Debbie Bauer from the Chamber of Commerce says it's one of the biggest parades you're going to see anywhere in central Wisconsin! "We're really proud of our parade. The parade is usually about an hour in length, and it averages between 65 and 70 units, and we're right there again this year," according to Bauer.

