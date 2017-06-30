Marshfield Woman Missing, Believed EndangeredSaturday, June...
MARSHFIELD, Wi The Marshfield Police Dept is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 46 year old woman from Marshfield. According to a report on Newsline 9 Anita Ineichen was last seen Thursday at 10:30 pm at her home in Marshfield.
