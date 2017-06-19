Driver in fatal crash was harassing A...

Driver in fatal crash was harassing Amish buggies Thursday, June 15

NEILLSVILLE, WI A driver who crashed his pick-up truck in Clark County may have been harassing Amish buggies in the area before a fatal crash. 35-year-old Steven Faber is charged with homicide drunken driving and reckless endangerment.

