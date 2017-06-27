Busy Marshfield intersection closed, ...

Busy Marshfield intersection closed, detoured Monday, June 19

Monday Jun 19 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

One of Marshfield's busiest east-side intersections closed on Monday for reconstruction, and city engineer Tom Turchi says traffic will be detoured away from the corner of Fourth and Peach Streets for much of the summer. "On the Fourth Street/Peach Avenue signal upgrade and intersection reconstruction project, this morning we closed that and put a detour in place.

