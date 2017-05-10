Stickmann at Municipal Judge Orientat...

Stickmann at Municipal Judge Orientation & Institute

Crivitz- Catherine C. Stichmann, Municipal Judge of the Near North Municipal Court, attended the Municipal Judge seminar conducted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Office of Judicial Education on May 4-5 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Marshfield.

