Scientists create unique disease 'catalog' linked to immune system gene variations

A study led by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy has generated the first comprehensive catalog of diseases associated with variations in human leukocyte antigen genes that regulate the body's immune system. The catalog could help identify individuals who are at risk for certain autoimmune diseases, or who may generate antibodies that attack their own tissues in response to an infection.

