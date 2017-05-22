Police Memorial Day Observance in Mar...

Police Memorial Day Observance in Marshfield Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

This is National Police Memorial Week, and in Marshfield that's means the city's annual Police Memorial Day observance. Assistant Police Chief Pat Zeps says to mark the event a special ceremony takes place Wednesday evening at Beell Stadium, named after the Marshfield police officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

