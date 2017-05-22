Police Memorial Day Observance in Marshfield Wednesday, May 17
This is National Police Memorial Week, and in Marshfield that's means the city's annual Police Memorial Day observance. Assistant Police Chief Pat Zeps says to mark the event a special ceremony takes place Wednesday evening at Beell Stadium, named after the Marshfield police officer who lost his life in the line of duty.
