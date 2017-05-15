Marshfield Telecom Tower Location to be Negotiated Wednesday, May 10
In Marshfield, a popular "open green space" on the city's southeast side probably won't be home to a new telecommunications tower after all, but the tower could still be built nearby in a heavily wooded area of the city. That's following a vote at Tuesday night's common council meeting to continue negotiations with the tower's developers to possibly build the tower on the same parcel of land but behind a nearby tree line, and not in the originally proposed open space on the corner of 17th Street and Pecan Parkway.
