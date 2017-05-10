Broadband Expansion Headed to Rural W...

Broadband Expansion Headed to Rural WI Friday, May 5

That's thanks to legislation passed in Madison this week with an eye on improving health care, education, and jobs, in those technologically under-served areas of the state. State Representative John Spiros says Assembly Bill 123 invests $15.5 million for broadband expansion, and that small rural schools would now be eligible for $7.5 million in grants through the 'Technology Educational Achievement' program.

