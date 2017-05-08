Boy with Down syndrome helps mom run ...

Boy with Down syndrome helps mom run bakery

Thursday May 4 Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The 12-year-old especially loves interacting with customers as he uses the cash register, opens doors and helps them pick out flavors. MARSHFIELD, WI A 12-year-old with Down syndrome hopes to one day be the boss of a cupcake store he co-owns with his mom.

Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

