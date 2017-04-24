this story a-o
Peter Siegler, 19, was diagnosed with autism as a child. With many years of treatment and assistance, he now enjoys his days working at McDonalds, traveling around Minocqua on his scooter and acting as a student ambassador for Employment First.
