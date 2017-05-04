'Residential Housing Incentive' Propo...

'Residential Housing Incentive' Proposed in Marshfield Monday, May 1

Anyone thinking of building a new home in Marshfield after June 1st could be in-line for a nice price break according to the city's Director of Development Services, Jason Angel. Angel says a 'Residential Housing Incentive Program' is being proposed by Marshfield's Economic Development Board to encourage more new residential construction.

