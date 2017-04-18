Monroe Truck Equipment Acquires Top Truck Equipment Manufacturer
The acquisition of Towmaster will add the Litchfield, MN location to its installation facilities in Marshfield, WI, DePere, WI, Flint, MI, Joliet, IL and Louisville, KY. Monroe Truck Equipment, Inc. today announced it has acquired Towmaster, Inc., based in Litchfield, MN, manufacturer of high-quality tag and large fifth-wheel trailers for the construction and rental markets.
