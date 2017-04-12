Fair's director to resign Friday, April 28
MARSHFIELD, WI The Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield has resigned. Adam Fischer's last day will be next Friday, about four months before the fair opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|May 1
|Itistrue
|7
|Advice for Nano Implant abuse situations! (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|banthem
|3
|Subliminal messaging for what ever and the laws!
|Mar '17
|Flipper
|3
|Believe it or not , it is hear!
|Mar '17
|freanky
|3
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Jan '17
|peaved
|3
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Dec '16
|Dah
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Roger
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC