Election Day Races in Marshfield Tuesday, April 4
Besides the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Wisconsin Public Schools race, Marshfield City Clerk Deb Hall says there's several common council and school board races being decided in that city on Tuesday. "We do have four candidates running for school board, and there are two open seats, so they can vote for no more than two," Hall said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for Nano Implant abuse situations! (Oct '15)
|Thu
|banthem
|3
|Subliminal messaging for what ever and the laws!
|Mar 30
|Flipper
|3
|Believe it or not , it is hear!
|Mar 21
|freanky
|3
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Jan '17
|peaved
|3
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Dec '16
|Dah
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC