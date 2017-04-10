Election Day Races in Marshfield Tues...

Election Day Races in Marshfield Tuesday, April 4

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Besides the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Wisconsin Public Schools race, Marshfield City Clerk Deb Hall says there's several common council and school board races being decided in that city on Tuesday. "We do have four candidates running for school board, and there are two open seats, so they can vote for no more than two," Hall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice for Nano Implant abuse situations! (Oct '15) Thu banthem 3
Subliminal messaging for what ever and the laws! Mar 30 Flipper 3
Believe it or not , it is hear! Mar 21 freanky 3
Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver... Jan '17 peaved 3
So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not... Dec '16 Dah 1
Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14) Dec '16 Roger 7
A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes... (Sep '16) Nov '16 DSCL 4
See all Marshfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wood County was issued at April 14 at 10:31PM CDT

Marshfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Marshfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC