Design of Marshfield's New 'City Square' Approved Monday, April 10

The design plan for the "Wenzel Family Plaza," - the new 'city square' planned for the heart of downtown Marshfield - has been approved by that city's Board of Public Works. Alderman Ed Wagner says the theme for the new park was designed by SCH architectural consultants, and reflects Marshfield's railroad heritage and it's place as Wisconsin's 'Hub City.'

