Wood County Drug Court Working Well Thursday, March 2

That's the message from Wood County Circuit Court Judge Todd Wolf, who told Marshfield's Common Council this week that $22,000 of city money that was recently appropriated for treatment programs will benefit residents of northern Wood County, and especially when it comes to random urinalysis drug testing, or UAs, that will now be done right in Marshfield. "We're looking to definitely do the 'UA's up here , and also provide some more of that treatment that we can't get from Human Services," Wolf explained.

