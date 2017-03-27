Interim Marshfield Fire Chief Sworn-I...

Interim Marshfield Fire Chief Sworn-In Friday, March 10

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

In Marshfield, the search for a new fire chief continues, but now Deputy Chief Scott Owen has taken over the reigns of Marshfield Fire and Rescue on an interim basis following his swearing in at the Police and Fire Commission meeting on Thursday. Owen said, "First I'd like to start off by thanking everyone in the Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Believe it or not , it is hear! Mar 21 freanky 3
Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver... Jan '17 peaved 3
So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not... Dec '16 Dah 1
Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14) Dec '16 Roger 7
A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes... (Sep '16) Nov '16 DSCL 4
Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16) Nov '16 666isherenow 6
Chili Cheese Dip Nov '16 Aaron Rodgers 1
See all Marshfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshfield Forum Now

Marshfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Marshfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC