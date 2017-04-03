Howard Young introduces Project SEARCH

Howard Young introduces Project SEARCH

Friday Mar 17

Beginning in fall, Howard Young Medical Center and Lakeland Union High School will join forces to facilitate the implementation of "Project SEARCH". Project SEARCH is a unique, one year business-led, school-to-work program involving total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.

