Howard Young introduces Project SEARCH
Beginning in fall, Howard Young Medical Center and Lakeland Union High School will join forces to facilitate the implementation of "Project SEARCH". Project SEARCH is a unique, one year business-led, school-to-work program involving total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.
