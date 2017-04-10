Citizens Police Academy Starting Soon...

Citizens Police Academy Starting Soon in Marshfield Tuesday, March 28

Ever wonder what it's like to be a police officer? Now, residents of the Marshfield area can find out. Assistant police chief Patrick Zeps says the Marshfield Citizens' Police Academy starts April 4th, and regular citizens can see what goes on at the local police department.

