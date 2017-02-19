Two arrested after early morning robb...

Two arrested after early morning robbery in Marshfield

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: WAOW

Two men have been arrested in connection to an early morning robbery on Sunday, according to the Marshfield Police Department. Authorities said they were called around 1:29 a.m. to the intersection of W. Cleveland Street and W. Doege Street for a report of a robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver... Jan '17 peaved 3
So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not... Dec '16 Dah 1
Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14) Dec '16 Roger 7
A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes... Nov '16 DSCL 4
Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16) Nov '16 666isherenow 6
Chili Cheese Dip Nov '16 Aaron Rodgers 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
See all Marshfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshfield Forum Now

Marshfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Marshfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC