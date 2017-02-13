Marshfield PD, Marathon County Sherif...

Marshfield PD, Marathon County Sheriff have shared responsibility for ...

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

In the wake of a deadly attack on a Quebec mosque that killed at least six people, Marshfield Police say Central Wisconsin's main mosque is not a security concern. Police said they have a great working relationship with the Muslim community and are prepared to handle any attack, whether it's at a mosque or a local school.

Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

