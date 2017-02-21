Marshfield 'City Square' Design Discussed Thursday, February 23
Planning for the new "Wenzel Family Plaza" in downtown Marshfield continues as a possible railroad-theme for the new community square was discussed by city officials this week. Alderman Ed Wagner says Marshfield's history as Wisconsin's railway "Hub City" is reflected in the proposed design.
