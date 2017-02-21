Guilty plea in fatal bike crash Monday, February 20
Prosecutors said Lorie Ann Miller was texting on her cell phone as she drove home from work when she crashed into 52-year-old Donna David on her bike. Miller was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
