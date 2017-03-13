Disputed Book to Stay in Marshfield Schools

A book that some parents say contains vulgar language and explicit situational content, should be kept in Marshfield High School 10th Grade English classes. That's the recommendation of a special nine-person "materials review committee," who met Tuesday in Marshfield and unanimously voted to keep "The Glass Castle" by Jeanette Walls as one of the school district's "curriculum-aligned resources."

