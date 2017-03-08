Disputed Book to Stay in Marshfield Schools Tuesday, February 28
A book that some parents say contains strong language and explicit situations, should be kept in Marshfield High School 10th Grade English classes. That's the recommendation of a special nine-person "materials review committee," who met Tuesday in Marshfield and unanimously voted to keep "The Glass Castle" by Jeanette Walls as one of the school district's "curriculum-aligned resources."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Jan '17
|peaved
|3
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Dec '16
|Dah
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes...
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|666isherenow
|6
|Chili Cheese Dip
|Nov '16
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|Nieghborhood harssments or disputes are getting...
|Oct '16
|Deanna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC