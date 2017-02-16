Chicago woman killed in rollover crash in Janesville
The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to investigate a weekend crash on the interstate near Janesville while killed one person and injured two others. The State Patrol says a 36-year-old Marshfield man veered of Interstates 39/30 late Saturday night, rolling the vehicle a number of times in a ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Jan '17
|peaved
|3
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Dec '16
|Dah
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes...
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|666isherenow
|6
|Chili Cheese Dip
|Nov '16
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC