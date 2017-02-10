Safety Study for Highway Near MarshfieldTuesday, January 24MCMILLAN,...

A stretch of Highway 97 that has become particularly dangerous will be subject to a study by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in the spring. The 12-mile section between Marshfield and Stratford has seen 82 crashes within the last six years, including one this past September that changed the life of the Stuttgen family and severely injured their 4-year-old daughter, Emma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.