Marshfield School Board Meets on New Athletic Facilities Thursday,...

Marshfield school officials are starting to get a better sense of how much new and improved athletic facilities would cost, and how they could be done in phases over a period of years. Wednesday night, The Marshfield Board of Education heard from John Kneer from the Rettler Corporation of Stevens Point, who's been working on a plan to add and improve both indoor and outdoor athletic facilities in the district--including a new multi-use football and track stadium at the high school.

