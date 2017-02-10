Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School Tuesday, January 17

Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School MARSHFIELD, Wis -- Officials at one Marshfield elementary school agree that Campbell's Soup is "um um good!" That's after Marshfield School Board president Marlene Stueland announced a generous gift from the soup giant at January's school board meeting. "I'm pleased this evening to accept the following donation from Campbell's Soup Company to Madison Elementary in the amount of $10,000."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.