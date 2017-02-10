Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School Tuesday, January 17
Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School MARSHFIELD, Wis -- Officials at one Marshfield elementary school agree that Campbell's Soup is "um um good!" That's after Marshfield School Board president Marlene Stueland announced a generous gift from the soup giant at January's school board meeting. "I'm pleased this evening to accept the following donation from Campbell's Soup Company to Madison Elementary in the amount of $10,000."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Jan '17
|peaved
|3
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Dec '16
|Dah
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes...
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|666isherenow
|6
|Chili Cheese Dip
|Nov '16
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC