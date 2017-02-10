Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Ma...

Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School Tuesday, January 17

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Campbell's Soup Donates $10,000 to Marshfield School MARSHFIELD, Wis -- Officials at one Marshfield elementary school agree that Campbell's Soup is "um um good!" That's after Marshfield School Board president Marlene Stueland announced a generous gift from the soup giant at January's school board meeting. "I'm pleased this evening to accept the following donation from Campbell's Soup Company to Madison Elementary in the amount of $10,000."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marshfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver... Jan '17 peaved 3
So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not... Dec '16 Dah 1
Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14) Dec '16 Roger 7
A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes... Nov '16 DSCL 4
Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16) Nov '16 666isherenow 6
Chili Cheese Dip Nov '16 Aaron Rodgers 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
See all Marshfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marshfield Forum Now

Marshfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marshfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Marshfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC