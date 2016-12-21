Upham Mansion Decked Out For Christmas Thursday, December 15

Historic Upham Mansion in Marshfield is decked out in full Christmas splendor for the holidays, and Don Schnitzler from the North Wood County Historical Society says it's a great time to see the home of Wisconsin's 18th governor, William Upham. "The house is a beautiful house, but it's very pretty at Christmas time with all the decorations."

