Marshfield Schools Host Chinese Officials Thursday, December 15
An eight member delegation of education officials from China are set to meet with Marshfield School District personnel on Thursday. That's according to Marshfield superintendent of schools Dee Wells, who says the Chinese delegation is in town because of Marshfield's International Student Program, and as part of their visit they'll be touring a number of the district's schools, meeting with teachers and administrators, and they'll even get a chance to check out Marshfield City Hall.
