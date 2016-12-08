DA: Rib Lake woman reaches plea deal in texting and driving death
A Taylor County woman accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist while texting and driving has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo said Thursday. Lorie Ann Miller, 55, of Rib Lake is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the crash that killed 52-year-old Donna David on July 13, 2015.
