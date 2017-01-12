Christmas Eve drunken-driving 100 mph chase lands two in jail

A drunken driver with a loaded handgun, a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and a crash with another vehicle led to the arrest of two people on Christmas Eve, including one who tried to hide in some brush, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday. Eric Sutton, 45, of rural Stratford and Bittany Sather, 28, of Marshfield were arrested following the crash on state Highway 13 north of Spencer, Sheriff Gregory Herrick said.

