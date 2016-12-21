Another Card Skimmer Found in Marshfield

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Police confirmed to Newsline 9 that they received a call on Saturday of the device being hooked up to an ATM at the Simplicity Credit Union in Marshfield. Surveillance video shows a masked man placing the device on the machine in an older model Ford Explorer.

