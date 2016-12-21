Another Card Skimmer Found in Marshfield
Police confirmed to Newsline 9 that they received a call on Saturday of the device being hooked up to an ATM at the Simplicity Credit Union in Marshfield. Surveillance video shows a masked man placing the device on the machine in an older model Ford Explorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So you think thier crazy if hearing voices! Not...
|Sun
|Dah
|1
|Blocking lawn mower (OFF ROAD Mower riding) ver...
|Sun
|franky
|1
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec 12
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes...
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|666isherenow
|6
|Chili Cheese Dip
|Nov '16
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
Find what you want!
Search Marshfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC