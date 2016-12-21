'Comprehensive Plan' Meeting in Marshfield Wednesday, November 30
City planner Josh Miller says the city's heard from other demographic groups like seniors and young professionals as part of the city's Comprehensive Plan update process, and Wednesday's focus is a forum at UW-Marshfield/Wood County for college age young adults. "It's basically just to have a dialog with them, and try and get what their opinions are of the future of Marshfield," Miller said.
Marshfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smart meters used for harassmnet! (May '14)
|Dec 12
|Roger
|7
|A Memory can also be a set up with false witnes...
|Nov '16
|DSCL
|4
|Messaging by hacking police antennes to certain... (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|666isherenow
|6
|Chili Cheese Dip
|Nov '16
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Nieghborhood harssments or disputes are getting...
|Oct '16
|Deanna
|1
|Does anyone know what those fake odd green and ...
|Aug '16
|franke
|1
