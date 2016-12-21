'Comprehensive Plan' Meeting in Marshfield Wednesday, November 30

City planner Josh Miller says the city's heard from other demographic groups like seniors and young professionals as part of the city's Comprehensive Plan update process, and Wednesday's focus is a forum at UW-Marshfield/Wood County for college age young adults. "It's basically just to have a dialog with them, and try and get what their opinions are of the future of Marshfield," Miller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.